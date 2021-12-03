Blunt on government shutdown: “We have an agreement.”

Senator Roy Blunt says the government will stay open into early February, despite a few Republicans attempting to use a shutdown to try to force President Biden to take back his COVID vaccine mandate.

Blunt says some Republicans don’t want to allow federal money to go toward these mandates. He says the courts are likely to settle that. Blunt has joined Senator Josh Hawley to press the Veterans’ Administration for their plan to staff hospitals and nursing homes if workers refuse to take the vaccine.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!