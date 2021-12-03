Longtime Cape Girardeau Fire Captain passes from COVID-19

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away Wednesday night after a brief battle with COVID-19. LaGrand served the community since August 1996 and was looking to retire in about a year. The department said, “His humor and care for his brothers and sisters in public safety will be greatly missed.” Fire trucks took Captain LaGrand out of the hospital in a salute yesterday. By order of the Mayor of the City of Cape Girardeau, U.S. and Missouri flags at public buildings in Cape Girardeau should be flown at half-staff until sunset the day of interment. Funeral arrangements are pending.



Photos credits: Kathy Kraemer

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!