Man shot multiple times in Poplar Bluff
An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in Poplar Bluff. Lieutenant Danny Hicks with the Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim Tuesday evening near Munch N Pump on Sycamore Street. At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. The victim was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Hicks at 573-785-5776.