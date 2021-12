U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole (Kan.):

“For decades, Missouri Republicans considered Bob Dole as our third United States Senator. His quick wit and his keen understanding of America’s role in the world were always part of any conversation you had with him. A great life, well lived.”

