Monday, December 6th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Biella, ITALY — An Italian man thought he had an ace up his sleeve to circumvent his country’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates — but was busted when he showed up for his shot wearing a fake arm. The creative anti-vaxxer may have paid hundreds of euros for the silicone prosthetic, which he wore to the vaccine center in Biella. The 50-year-old — who sought to avoid the jab but still get the so-called Green Pass — signed a consent form and lifted up his sleeve for the health care worker, who didn’t notice anything amiss at first.

But when the woman touched the faux limb, she realized something was odd, told the man to remove his shirt and discovered the trickster’s strong-arm tactic. The worker, 60-year-old Filippa Bua, told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that she “felt offended as a professional,” adding that “the color of the arm made me suspicious … It was well-made, but it wasn’t the same color.” She told La Stampa she could not see any veins.

“At first I thought I made a mistake — that it was a patient with an artificial arm,” she said. The shameless man still tried to persuade her to turn a blind eye to his ruse while injecting some levity by asking, “Would you have imagined that I’d have such a physique?” Piemonte president Alberto Cirio said in a joint statement with regional health chief Luigi Icardi, “The promptness and skill of the health worker ruined the plans of this person, who will now have to respond to the judiciary.”

