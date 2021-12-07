Mississippi County man arrested for sex crime

The Standard Democrat reports that a Wyatt man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell reports that 37-year-old Dusty Siars was arrested Nov. 16 by deputies. Information gathered by deputies says Siars moved into a residence a few weeks prior to the incident. The mother of the victim returned home from work and assumed everybody had gone to bed for the evening. When the mother opened the bedroom door, she saw Siars engaged in a sexual act with the minor. The mother immediately called the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. When deputies arrived, they found the bedroom door locked and barricaded from the inside by a dresser and television. Deputies kicked in the door to find Siars in his boxers, appearing intoxicated. He was then arrested, transported to the Sheriff’s Office, and interviewed. Siars told detectives that he gets drunk and doesn’t remember things until someone tells him what he did. Siars is currently being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center without bail on felony charges of statutory rape and statutory sodomy with a person less than 12 years of age, first degree kidnapping and other sex related charges.

