Missouri gas tax hike to fund MoDOT road projects, Cape Girardeau hearing told

Director of the Missouri Department of Transportation Patrick McKenna said Thursday at a public hearing in Cape Girardeau the legislatively-approved graduated increase in the Show Me State’s gasoline tax — from 17 cents a gallon to 29.5 cents a gallon by July 2025 — will enable a lot of roadway work to get done. Working from a MoDOT document on “unfunded needs,” McKenna and other officials made a presentation and solicited input. The document may be viewed at www.modot.org/unfundedneeds. In the 25-county Southeast region, 15 projects have been identified in Tier One, representing the initiatives with the highest priority. McKenna said Thursday more than 100 public comments have been received. The input will be presented to the independent Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission when it meets next month. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

