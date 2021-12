The flu season is upon us and some health officials are hoping it does not turn into a twindemic of flu and coronavirus cases. During a news conference, Angela Myers, with Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, says there is a risk of being sick with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

Last year’s flu season was virtually nonexistent, likely because people were masking and keeping their distance from others.

