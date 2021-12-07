MO man in dinosaur heaven over his big find

A southeast Missouri man is in dinosaur heaven over his big find – the skeleton of the state’s dinosaur. Guy Darrough, of Cadet, says this particular type of dinosaur, a duck-billed creature standing about 30 to 35 feet tall, has not been found anywhere else in the U.S. He says the only dinosaur remains ever found in this part of the country have been found in southeast Missouri.

Darrough, a hobby digger of artifacts, says he has no interest in making money off his findings.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!