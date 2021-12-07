Victim in stable condition after being shot during store robbery
Two people are in custody following a shooting during a store robbery in Steele. Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield reports that early Friday morning, officers responded to a store on North Walnut Street in reference to a man being shot in the head. An investigation revealed that the victim, who was a store employee, was shot during an armed robbery. The investigation led to the arrest of 30-year-old James Stewart, of Steele, on charges of 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, 1st degree robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm. A juvenile suspect was also arrested in connection to the incident. Stanfield says that the victim, whose identity was not released, is reported to be in stable condition.