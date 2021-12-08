Barges come loose on Mississippi River

The Southeast Missourian reports that at around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, several barges broke away while headed south on the Mississippi River, north of Cape Girardeau. Several towboats were seen going north to the site helping to gather the loose barges and return them to the initial barge for retying. This caused river traffic to be halted for several hours. One barge was seen on the bank of the Illinois side. No injuries were reported. The loose barges did not reach the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

