MO K-12 education department speaks about court ruling, attorney general’s order about school mask mandates and quarantines
A recent Cole County Circuit Court ruling invalidates any public health orders issued without approval from locally-elected officials. During yesterday’s Missouri Board of Education meeting, K-12 Education Department Spokeswoman Mallory McGowin said the situation is complex.
McGowin said Missouri Supreme Court rules state the decision begins December 22 – one month after the ruling. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has ordered all local public health departments and school districts to stop enforcing mask mandates and quarantines, effective immediately.