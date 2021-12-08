New online program lets adults earn high school diploma for free through MO libraries

A new online program allows Missouri adults the chance to get their high school diploma for free through the state’s participating libraries. Missourians 18 years and older can apply and they have 2 years to finish it. The State Library is partnering in the effort with a private company. The State Library is a division within the office of Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Enrollment is limited and requires a library card. For more information, call the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.

