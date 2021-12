No state and local sales and use taxes on guns and ammo purchases? That’s what a Missouri lawmaker wants. State Representative Nick Schroer says his proposal would also exempt firearm components, ammunition, and tools and components of making ammunition.

Schroer says the bill currently does not include a sales tax exemption for gun safes and components that make guns fire rapidly.

