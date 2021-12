President Biden was in Kansas City yesterday promoting his Build Back Better Act and detailing some of the infrastructure package. He says the trillion-dollar infrastructure law will make broadband available to every American.

The president says it will also create jobs for the people who will deploy the broadband lines.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!