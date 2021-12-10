Friday, December 10th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Vero Beach, FL — Indian River County deputies charged the driver that drove through Grand Harbor golf course during a pursuit in Vero Beach with DUI and assault. There were no injuries after 60-year-old Jodie Ann Harvey broke through a gate to get away from deputies Tuesday afternoon. The incident was captured on police dashcam footage and posted to YouTube. The incident started in the Waterford Lakes community shortly after 1:00 p.m.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull Harvey over, but she did not comply, which prompted a pursuit. The woman drove through the Grand Harbor gate and onto the golf course. After authorities boxed her vehicle in, she was transported to a hospital for medical clearance and then arrested.

The woman’s vehicle and two sheriff’s office vehicles were damaged. Harvey is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, two felony counts of criminal mischief, aggravated fleeing to elude, and aggravated assault on an officer/firefighter/EMT.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!