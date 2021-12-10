Friday, December 10th, 2021
Vero Beach, FL — Indian River County deputies charged the driver that drove through Grand Harbor golf course during a pursuit in Vero Beach with DUI and assault. There were no injuries after 60-year-old Jodie Ann Harvey broke through a gate to get away from deputies Tuesday afternoon. The incident was captured on police dashcam footage and posted to YouTube. The incident started in the Waterford Lakes community shortly after 1:00 p.m.
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull Harvey over, but she did not comply, which prompted a pursuit. The woman drove through the Grand Harbor gate and onto the golf course. After authorities boxed her vehicle in, she was transported to a hospital for medical clearance and then arrested.
The woman’s vehicle and two sheriff’s office vehicles were damaged. Harvey is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, two felony counts of criminal mischief, aggravated fleeing to elude, and aggravated assault on an officer/firefighter/EMT.