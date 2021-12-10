Morehouse man facing statutory rape and sodomy charges

A Morehouse man was scheduled to appear in court yesterday on statutory rape charges. 25-year-old Daniel Greer was charged on five counts of 2nd degree statutory rape and one count of 2nd degree statutory sodomy in connection with incidents between May 1st and July 31st. An investigation into the allegations began in October. During the investigation, a girl younger than 17 admitted to having sex with a man and also using her phone to send him nude photographs. The girl told authorities she did not know the man’s real name. However, she did describe him to law enforcement officers and gave them permission to search her phone and her online accounts. Working with the FBI, officers were able to trace records and identify Greer as a suspect. During an interview with officers, Greer allegedly admitted to the charges. Prior to his court appearance, Greer was being held without bond at the Mississippi County Jail.

