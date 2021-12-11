Menu

Trading Post – December 11

Rifle ammunition

Warner fiberglass stepladder – 8 ft 

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

‘12 Chevy Impala

‘07 Ford Escape

DR brush cutter – ph #: 421-5385

————–

‘58 Farmall H tractor

‘89 Lincoln Town Car – ph #: 573-703-1237

————–

Vinyl records

VHS cassette tapes – ph #: 573-270-9582

————–

Mounted Lionel train track

12 volt battery powered Jeep – $20 – ph #: 573-450-9172

————–

2 Pressure washers – ph #: 573-382-3521

————–

Beveled mirror – $20

Blanket – $10 – ph #: 334-2055

————–

Set of aluminum wheels – $50 – ph #:  450-1172

————–

Dodge pickup – $2,000 – ph #: 573-258-2439

————–

18 ft car-hauler trailer -w/winch – $1,500

Kawasaki mule – $2,500 

Buying:  early Ford parts – ph #: 573-803-9135

————–

Pop-up camper

Gas furnace – ph #: 573-382-9303

