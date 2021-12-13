COVID-19 patient assaults nurse at local hospital; Charges pending, no serious injuries

Charges are pending against an adult male being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Cape Girardeau after he assaulted a female nurse Friday morning. Officers responded to a local hospital for a report of a nurse assaulted by a patient just after 9 a.m. Officers discovered that an adult male COVID patient hit a female nurse with an open hand while she was treating him. The nurse had a small red mark on her neck from the assault, but she was not seriously injured. The officer on scene said the suspect’s motives for the assault were unclear. Charges are pending and the suspect was not physically arrested because he is COVID-positive and receiving oxygen. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

