Five states affected by Friday’s tornadoes

Dozens of people in five states have been killed by tornadoes that leveled entire communities on Friday night. Severe storms moved through the area and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states. Kentucky’s governor says the tornadoes may have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll may exceed 100. A twister had touched down for more than 200 miles in Kentucky. The storms hit a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois, and a nursing home in Arkansas. Officials had confirmed 36 deaths. Missouri officials are continuing to assess the damage caused by tornadoes that killed an 84-year-old St. Charles County woman and a Pemiscot County child. A semi-truck driver on I-55 and a motorist on Missouri Route 84 were also killed in Pemiscot County. Search efforts at an Amazon facility in Illinois are expected to take several days. At least six people were killed. Authorities don’t expect to find more survivors and the local coroner says there are no pending reports of missing people related to the building collapse. Eight people are confirmed dead at a Kentucky candle factory and another eight remain missing.

Financial donations will enable the Red Cross to help those impacted by Friday’s storms. You can visit redcross.org to make a financial donation. MRV Banks in Cape Girardeau will be stuffing a truck Monday through Wednesday for the victims of Friday’s tornados. They will be collecting water, baby food/formula, clothing, food, blankets, cleaning supplies, bedding, gift cards and monetary donations.

