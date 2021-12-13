Red Cross Urges Mayfield Residents to Donate Blood During an Emergency Blood Drive

Following severe storms and tornadoes throughout Kentucky, the American Red Cross will host an emergency blood drive in Mayfield on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

“We are seeing blood donations at a critical low, the lowest it has been in a decade,” said Robert Wagner, District Manager for Biomedical Donor Services Recruitment with the Red Cross. “These storms were devastating, and the need is even greater for blood donation now and in the weeks to come. We need people who can donate to make a commitment to help following the disaster.”

Location: Sedalia Elementary School, 5252 State Route 97, Mayfield, Kent.

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 4;00 p.m..

Register at redcrossblood.org or on the Red Cross Blood App prior to arrival.

For additional information about the need for blood donation and how you can help, go to RedCrossBlood.org.

