Regional Emergency Operations Center Update on Tornado Response Efforts

The Regional Emergency Operations Center at Mayfield is coordinating a multi-agency response to the catastrophic tornado that caused major damage in Mayfield/Graves County, areas of Marshall County and created power outages and communication issues in surrounding counties.

Rescue and recovery efforts continue at the Candle Factor on Mayfield’s west side.

The EOC is continuing to refine contact numbers and drop-off locations for donations and points of contact for families in need of assistance.

Please review the following information as there are significant changes and new information that will be helpful to the public.

Shelter

An initial assessment determined that more than 400 people are likely to seek emergency overnight shelter and many will require shelter for a week or more. Saturday night there were approximately 100 individuals who sought shelter. There is concern about families who are out side of the tornado path who are staying in their homes who do not have electricity or an alternate heat source, but may need assistance with food and other items.

The Red Cross has established shelters at the following locations:

First United Methodist Church

100 Church St.

Hickman, KY 4205

Justin Jackson

270-254-0261

Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church

334 Lebanon St, Wingo, KY 42088

Contact: Pastor RB Mays

270-983-0333

The Way Center

449 Lebanon Street, Wingo, KY, 42088

Contact: Pastor Ike Murphy

270-564-0699

Fancy Farm Knights of Columbus Hall

20 KY Hwy 39

Fancy Farm,Kentucky, 42039,

Contact: Todd Hayden, Commissioner

270-705-1051

Lone Oak First Baptist Church

3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003

Contact: Pastor Hank Garner

704-699-3473

The EOC has identified a need for a shelter with support for those with medical needs. Efforts to meet this need have started.

These shelters will also feed families impacted by the storm.

His House Church has food at their facility at 1250 KY Hwy 303/Cuba Road in Mayfield, KY. Contact the church for additional info at 270-247-7772.

Food and Supply Dropoff Locations

A food, supply, and cash donation drop-off has been established at Heartland Worship Center off I-24 Exit 7 in Paducah. For info call 270-331-0945.

Donations

Individuals who have material donations or wish to donate cash may call 270-297-7772 or 270-331-0945.

Mayfield-Graves County Tornado Relief Fund

An account to handle cash donations has been set up through Independence Bank. Donations may be directed to the fund via Independence Bank, P.O. Box 9, Fancy Farm, Kentucky 42034. An electronic donation system will be organized as soon as possible.

Volunteers – General

At this time the response effort has sufficient volunteers. Volunteers should be part of an organized group that has a specific mission in mind. In the coming weeks volunteers will be needed to assist individual home and business owners with cleanup efforts. Groups who are organizing volunteers to assist with cleanup efforts in coming weeks should call the Tornado Volunteer Hotline at 270-727-5114 to be directed to a Google Forms site to provide information on the number of volunteers in your group, types of assistance you can provide, and times your group can be available.

Volunteers- Medical

There is a need for a shelter directed at individuals with medial needs. Volunteers with medial skills may call 270-804-1742 to contact the health department for info.

Transportation

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews from Ballard, McCracken, Crittenden, and Livingston counties are on-site assisting the Graves County Highway Maintenance Crew with efforts to clear as many city streets and county roads as possible over the next week. The county road departments from Graves County and Ballard County are also providing personnel and equipment. They will be working closely with local utility personnel to assure the safety of crews and the public when power lines are encountered. Initially, crews will only remove material along the roadway and sidewalks. Removal of debris from private property will wait until later. Efforts are now focused on clearing streets to facilitate a damage assessment survey. Streets where crews are working will be closed to all traffic as required. We would like to emphasize that this operation is for street clearing only. Efforts to remove debris from private property will be organized at a later date.

Photo Documentation for Insurance and FEMA

Prior to removing any debris from their property, residents with tornado damage should take photos to have for insurance documentation. These photos will also assist community leaders as they seek disaster assistance from FEMA and other agencies.

Traffic Signals

Due to power outages we have a number of traffic signals out of service across the region. 4-Way Stop signs have been placed at these intersections. There have been a number of crashes around the region at these locations when drivers did not exercise patience. When you encounter a 4-Way Stop use appropriate caution. Look and look again before entering the intersection.

Family Unification

His House Church is establishing a center to assist those with missing family members. The center will collect basic information to be shared with police agencies who are attempting to more accurately determine the number of missing. His House Church is located at 1250 KY Hwy 303/Cuba Road, Mayfield, KY.

Electric Utilities

West KY RECC reports 80 percent of their customers now have power. However, more than 150 utility poles are damaged or destroyed. Some substantial progress has been made toward restoring power. Initially, nine of the system’s 13 sub stations were damaged or otherwise not energized. Today, power was restored to all but two of the sub stations. Those are awaiting power to be restored to the TVA transmission lines that supply them. Customers may check the WKRECC Facebook page for more info. WKRECC has 25 mutual-aid crews on-site to assist with restoring power – an effort that could take a week or more to complete. Each crew will be escorted by a local utility representative. WKRECC crews and emergency response crews will be assisting Mayfield Electric & Water on Monday. A Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) survey of cross-country transmission lines indicates there are some significant transmission issues. Crews are mobilizing- there is no estimated repair schedule.

Water Utilities

The City of Mayfield is under a boil water order that will likely last at least a week or more. With use of generators to operate pumps, the city is producing water at a trickle rate to provide flow for basic use. Residents are urged to conserve water until normal water production capacity is restored. The boil order will remain in place until appropriate water production and pressure can be restored.

Security

50 National Guard members are on-site to assist law enforcement with security. More are expected to arrive on Monday. There is a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew for Mayfield and parts of Graves County impacted by the tornado. Police will aggressively enforce this curfew.

Medical Services

Jackson Purchase Median Center is at capacity. Additional ambulances will be stationed at the hospital to assist with patient transfers should the need arise.

Special Note on Use of Generators

Homeowners using generators should be aware of the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning. Keep generators away from windows and doors. Use caution when fueling to avoid the opportunity for fire. Use caution to prevent generators from back feeding along power lines. Homeowners should also be aware of the hazards associated with the use of unvented space heater and other alternate heat sources that can create hazardous conditions or cause fire. Please use extra caution.

Additional Assistance

Counseling teams will be available for families of victims and those who are in need of trauma counseling due to their experiences during the tornado. A mechanism for contacting the teams is being developed.

Medication and Package Deliveries

Fed Ex and UPS have deliveries of medication and other packages that would normally go to addresses within the damage corridor. They have set up a pick-up location on a lot next to the Linwood Chevrolet dealership on U.S. 45 just north of the Interstate 69 Mayfield Exit 25 Interchange. Fed Ex and UPS will notify the intended recipient through their electronic notification system as packages arrive on-site.

Senior Citizens With Health Issues in Tornado Zone

Senior Citizens who have health issues and live in the tornado corridor or are without power may be eligible to temporarily stay in a nursing home until services are restored to their home. This is for senior citizens on Medicare or Medicaid.

Mayfield City Government Pubic Meetings

By authority of Mayor Kathy O’Nan, all Mayfield City Government meetings are cancelled until further notice – most notably the Dec. 13, 2021, City Council Meeting.

Temporary Flight Restrictions

Mayfield has been issued temporary aircraft flight restrictions. This has been issued for the next four days and will likely be extended. Pilots should contact the FAA for details.

The Regional EOC anticipates an update on this list around midday Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police are assisting the Regional EOC by providing communication services.

