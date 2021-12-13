Three people shot in Cape, investigation ongoing

Late Saturday night, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the area of North Frederick and Olive Street for reports of multiple gun shots being heard in the area. Officers arrived on scene, canvassed the area and located several shell casings near the intersection. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that three victims had been shot while they were inside their vehicle near that same intersection. All three victims were transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds. The victims are identified as; a 28-year-old from Cape Girardeau who is in stable condition at a local hospital, a juvenile from Cape Girardeau who is in stable condition after being transported to a St Louis hospital, and a 19-year-old from Cape Girardeau who is currently in critical condition. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is currently investigating leads pertaining to this case.

