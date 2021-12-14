MO Task Force 1 in Kentucky to help out after deadly tornado

Missouri Task Force One is on the ground in Kentucky to help with the aftermath of Friday’s deadly tornado. Members were activated by Boone County Fire Protection District in Columbia on Sunday afternoon and arrived in Mayfield, Kentucky at three Monday morning. Gale Blomenkamp from the Boone Fire Protection District says the scene in that city brings back memories of the Joplin tornado in 2011.

Thirty-five task force members, ten support people, and three federal incident support members are in Mayfield.

