Surveys ongoing for Friday’s deadly tornado

Surveys are ongoing for a large tornado tract that hit parts of at least four states on Friday. The National Weather Service in Paducah reported that preliminary surveys suggest this tornado began in northeast Arkansas, crossing the Missouri Bootheel, northwest Tennessee, and across western Kentucky, resulting in significant destruction to portions of the region. The tornado is estimated to have peak winds of 158 to 206 miles per hour with a max width of three-quarters of a mile. The NWS in Memphis says that a tornado with at least EF-3 damage struck the area between Weiner, Arkansas and Hornersville, Missouri. Surveys along the tornado path will be continuing over the next few days.

