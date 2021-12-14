Vehicle hits downed utility pole in Pemiscot County, killing one and injuring another

A downed utility pole resulted in the death of one person Friday night in Pemiscot County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 28-year-old Marc Travis, of Caruthersville, was driving on Missouri Highway 84 when his vehicle hit a utility pole that was laying in the roadway. The wreck occurred two miles east of Hayti around 8:35 pm. Officials say that Travis was ejected during the wreck and later pronounced dead at a Pemiscot County hospital. A passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

