FEMA Opens Two Mobile Registration Centers

Two FEMA mobile registration centers are now open in Dawson Springs and Mayfield to help tornado survivors apply for FEMA assistance.

FEMA mobile units are at these locations:

First Baptist Church

960 Industrial Park Rd., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

The old Walmart location

Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

FEMA personnel at the centers can help residents who were affected by the Dec. 10 severe storms and tornadoes apply for federal assistance.

There are three other ways to apply if you are unable to visit one of the centers: You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 11, 2022.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repair or other disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion4.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!