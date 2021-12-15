Kentucky Tornado Survivors Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

Residents of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties in Kentucky who were affected by severe storms and tornadoes beginning Dec. 10, 2021, may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

President Joseph Biden approved a major disaster declaration on Dec. 12. Residents in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be in the field providing survivors help with applications for assistance and information, although survivors do not need to wait for these teams to begin the application process. These teams can help:

Survivors apply for federal assistance.

Check the status of an application already in the system or make minor changes to applications.

Provide civil rights and disability integration assistance information to ensure equal access to FEMA programs.

If you have homeowners or renter’s insurance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. You will need to provide your insurance claim information to FEMA to determine eligibility for federal assistance.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, along with other programs to assist those recovering from the storms.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion4.

