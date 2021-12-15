Man led IL police on car chase through Herrin, Carterville, Energy, and Crainville

A man was arrested after leading Illinois police on a car chase through several communities. Michael Tucker was arrested after leaving a house allegedly known for drug activity and leading officers on a car chase through Herrin, Colp, Carterville, Energy and Crainville. At 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 11, Herrin Streets Crime K-9 Detective J. Ehler attempted to perform a traffic stop on a Kia Soul, driven by Tucker, that had just left a known drug house. The vehicle failed to stop and fled westbound down Herrin Road to Colp with Ehler following in pursuit. Tucker has been charged with disobeying a stop sign, reckless driving, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, and driving while suspended. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing/evading. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

