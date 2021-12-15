No more waiting list for the Missouri Public Defender System services

Last year, the Missouri Public Defender System had more than 58-hundred cases on a waiting list for services. Director Mary Fox said no one is on the waiting list. The Missouri Legislature passed and Governor Parson signed into law a state budget this year that included hiring 53 public defenders to help get rid of the waiting list.

The waiting list was created in 2017. A court ruled that putting individuals on a waiting list to get public defender services violates state and federal law.

