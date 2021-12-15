Numerous Highways Blocked by Utility Crews Restoring Power

More than 150 linemen from across the nation have been dispatched to reinforce local utility crews in their efforts to restore power.

This crews are working to replace sections of the power distribution system wiped out by the storm. For the safety of power crews and the public, these crews are closing extended sections of roadway to facilitate the work.

If you encounter a blocked roadway there is not likely to be a marked detour. Please uses your phone GPS to navigate around the blockage and be aware that gridlock and resulting delays are highly likely.

As often as possible, National Guard MP’s will be assigned to enforce these temporary road and highway closures. If there is a Road Closed sign it is there for a reason. Please obey the sign and do not move signs. Violators will be cited by police.

At this point, travel within the tornado damage zone should be limited to direct recovery efforts or essential travel only.

There are more closures for utility work than we can monitor. However, we do have some specific locations to report:

Hickman County

KY 307 is blocked from the 5.765 to the 7.613 mile marker and is likely to be blocked all day

Graves County

KY 58/Said Road is blocked between Interstate 69 and KY 58- detour will be via U.S. 45 and I-69. Duration is unknown.

Again, travel in the tornado corridor should be limited to response and recovery efforts only or essential activities such as travel to and from work.

To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or for any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.

Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.

