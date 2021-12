As you continue covering the devastation and relief efforts in the wake of the tornadoes, we wanted to let you know that Morgan & Morgan currently has a supply-filled RV stationed at the Walmart at 1225 Paris Road in Mayfield, distributing items including food, clothing, blankets, socks, toiletries and personal hygiene products to those in need.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!