Ross Furniture Tornado Relief Drop Off Event

Less than a week after a massive tornado ripped through western Kentucky and parts of Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee, the immediate need for supplies is critical. Ross Furniture will host a Donation Drive this weekend, Friday and Saturday, December 17th & 18Th. Donations will be collected from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm at the Ross Furniture store on East Jackson Blvd.

Many people in Southeast Missouri would like to help these victims. Ross Furniture will be a drop off location for supplies and nonperishables. Below is a list of requested items:

The donations received this weekend will be hand-delivered to families in Kentucky with a direct need.

To donate online, visit The Salvation Army Western KY Disaster Relief Fundraiser

