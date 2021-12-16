Advance man sentenced to 22 years for child molestation charge in Stoddard County

An Advance man was sentenced yesterday to 22 years in prison after being found guilty by a jury on a child molestation charge in Stoddard County. David Troyer Jr. was sentenced to 22 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections by Circuit Court Judge Robert Mayer. Troyer is statutorily ineligible for parole, meaning he will be required to serve every day of the 22-year sentence. A Stoddard County jury had previously found Troyer guilty of first degree child molestation on Sept. 13. The defendant was convicted of criminal sexual contact with a 2-year-old child. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!