DHSS director encourages citizens to think of the health of others this holiday season
As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state Department of Health and Senior Services Director Don Kauerauf encourages citizens to help others this holiday season.
Even if you have received all of your COVID-19 vaccinations, Kauerauf encourages the public to wear a mask around others, proper hand washing, and keeping your distance from others. Missouri reports nearly 53-percent of residents have completed vaccination.