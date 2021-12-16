It’s Almost Time To Jingle & Mingle!

Are you ready to Jingle & Mingle?

You’re invited to the Community Partnership open house!

Jingle & Mingle is a time for the community to come together with a purpose.

You are helping those in need and you are learning about CPSEMO.

They welcome businesses & individuals to bring in gift cards valued at $5 or $10. These gift cards help fill a need of resources they may not have on hand for our low to no-income neighbors.

Ideal places to buy gift cards include Dollar General, Walmart, Aldi, and any gas station.

They will guide you through the building.

They will chat with you about how their programs work to strengthen our community.

As you walk through, you find yourself in the Commons where there will be a hot chocolate bar and snacks!

Together you can help our most vulnerable population.

You will learn what resources are available to the community.

By providing gift cards for our less fortunate neighbors, we’re serving our community from a position of service together.

