Missing Child – Anderson Police Department

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Anderson Police Department in Indiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

It has been nearly one week since Jayda Johnson vanished from her home in Anderson, Indiana on December 9, 2021. Her family has not heard from her since and they are extremely concerned for her safety.

Investigators say Jayda’s mobile phone was last pinged in St. Louis, Missouri the morning of December 9. It has been off ever since.

She is 5’4” tall and 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has information about Jayda Johnson you are urged to contact the Anderson Police Department at 1-765-648-6775, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.

Watch an interview with Jayda’s mother here:

https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/madison-county/mom-pleading-for-information-to-help-find-daughter-missing-since-dec-9

Jayda’s poster can be found here:

https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1438295/1/screen





