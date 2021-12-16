Missouri Veteran Cemeteries to honor Veterans with wreath laying ceremonies

The Missouri Veterans Commission will host Wreaths Across America, a holiday wreath-laying ceremony, to honor and remember our nation’s Veterans at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at each of the five Missouri Veteran cemeteries. In all, volunteers will place a total of 14,000 wreaths on headstones and in front of the columbarium walls. The Missouri Veterans Commission has partnered with Wreaths Across America since 2009.

Wreaths Across America started in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company began donating wreaths to be placed at the headstones in Arlington National Cemetery. Building on this tradition, in 2006, the company began donating seven ceremonial wreaths to each state and national Veterans cemetery in the country. Today, many individuals and organizations hold campaigns to purchase additional wreaths to be placed at headstones in these cemeteries. To learn more about the organization, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

