Several MO Congressional members push for federal funding to modernize Upper Mississippi River System

Several Midwestern members of Congress are urging federal funding be used on the Upper Mississippi River System. In Missouri, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressmen Billy Long, Blaine Luetkemeyer and Jason Smith have co-signed a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expressing that the locks and dams throughout the river system should be modernized.

Blunt says river navigation needs to return as the focus after environmentalism has recently been prioritized. The Upper Mississippi River System includes the Missouri and Illinois Rivers.

