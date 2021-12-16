Thursday, December 16th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

St. Joseph County, IN — A drunk pilot crashed his ultralight plane in a street in Indiana — and landed himself in jail. 61-year-old Joseph Krol was busted late Monday afternoon upon showing signs of alcohol impairment after wrecking at the entrance of the Heather Ridge subdivision in St. Joseph County. Miraculously, no one was hurt, including Krol, who narrowly missed a home and appeared to smash into a pole.

Photos provided by state police show the destroyed red aircraft in pieces near a large pillar and on the lawn of a nearby residence. Responding officers who found the ultralight aircraft that resembled a small single-engine plane said Krol failed a field sobriety test at the scene of the wild wreck, state police said.

After being medically cleared, Krol was taken to a hospital, where he submitted to a certified chemical test and was arrested for operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated. He was taken into custody at the St. Joseph County Jail. Krol was later released on his own recognizance and is due in court on Feb. 7th.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!