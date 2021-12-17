Endangered Person Advisory – Ripley County Sheriff’s Department – Jordan Buse and Hunter Radford

The Ripley County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 69 Muskie Lane, Doniphan, MO at 3:00 PM on 12/6/2021.

Missing Is:

Jordan Buse a white, male, age 3

Hunter Radford a white, male, age 10

Vehicle Information:

Possibly in a Gold 2003 Hyundai Santa FE bearing Missouri, EG2P8V

Possible suspects or associates are believed to be:

Sandra Radford, a white, female, age 29, height 5’00, 140 lbs, blonde hair, hazel eyes

The endangered missing person:

Jordan Buse, is a white, male, age 3, height 3’00, 35 lbs, blonde hair, brown eyes

Hunter Radford, is a white, male, age 10, height 4’05, 75 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:

The Sandra Radford (mother of the children) took the children after an order had been placed for them to be removed from her custody.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 996-8837.







