FEMA Opens More Mobile Registration Centers
FEMA is opening more Mobile Registration Centers at the following locations:
WHERE: MARSHALL COUNTY
Joe Creason Community Center
1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025
CALDWELL COUNTY
Butler Gymnasium
600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church
State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
Additional centers are open at the following locations:
GRAVES COUNTY
The old Walmart location
Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066
HOPKINS COUNTY
First Baptist Church
960 Industrial Park Rd., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
WARREN COUNTY
Former Sears at Greenwood Mall
2565 Russellville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104
HOURS: All centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until further notice.
FEMA personnel at these centers can help residents who were affected by the Dec. 10 severe storms and tornadoes apply for federal assistance and provide information about recovery resources.
Survivors who are unable to visit the centers may continue to apply for assistance by calling 800-621-3362, going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, or using the FEMA App.