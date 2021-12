A Missouri business is stepping up to help the people affected by last week’s devastating tornado in Kentucky. Botkins Trucking in Moberly is accepting donations of everyday items people need to try to make life a little better for the survivors.

Administrative assistant Cindy Cross says this effort is personal.

