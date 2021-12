The State of Missouri has officially taken ownership of the Rock Island Railroad Corridor. Governor Mike Parson, Ameren Missouri’s Mark Birk and the Missouri Department of Natural Resource Director Dru Buntin signed the deal at the Eldon Rock Island Park. The 144-mile rail line will be a part of the Missouri State Park System and developed into a hiking and biking trail.

It’ll be a while before Missourians can use it though.

