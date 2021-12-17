New COVID-19 rule for Missouri schools using state bond program

There is a new COVID-19 rule for Missouri schools requesting to use the state’s low-interest bond program. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says they must agree to abide by a recent court ruling invalidating any public health mandates issued without approval from locally elected officials. He says districts should not piggyback off Missouri’s credit rating, if they are going to be sued by the state for not complying with a court order. Fitzpatrick was asked if he has talked to attorneys to ensure he has the legal authority to take this step.

If the districts don’t agree to the terms, Fitzpatrick says they would likely pay a higher interest rate by relying on their own credit.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!