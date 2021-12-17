State insurance specialists to help Missourians affected by tornado

Missouri is offering help to the people affected by Friday’s tornado. Insurance specialists from the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance will have Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC), in Hayti and Defiance. Jeana Thomas says the information is important.

A MARC will be in Defiance this afternoon from 4p.m. until 8p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ. Another will be Saturday afternoon from 1p.m. until 5p.m. in Hayti at the community center.

