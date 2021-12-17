Update: Mayfield – Dawson Springs KY Long Track Tornado December 10, 2021 event – Preliminary Findings:

After several days of extensive surveying, the National Weather Service in Memphis TN, Paducah KY, and Louisville KY have determined the following:

Tornado Rating: EF4

Estimated Peak Winds: 190 mph

Path Length (estimated): 165.7 miles

Maximum Path Width: A mile or more

Fatalities/Injuries: Total Unknown

Start Date: December 10, 2021 / Start Time: 8:49 pm CST

Start location: 1 mile southwest of Woodland Mills, TN

End Date: December 10, 2021 / End Time: 11:47 pm CST

End Location: 2.5 miles northeast of Falls of Rough, KY

Initial Survey Summary: Massive impacts along most of the tornado track. Worst damage found in the following locations: Cayce, Mayfield, north of Benton, south of Princeton, Dawson Springs, Barnsley and Bremen, and possibly others. Additional details to follow as they become available.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!