Trading Post – December 18
Buy & sell: Vinyl records
Pop-up camper
Gas furnace – ph #: 573-382-9303
————–
12 ft trampoline – $75 – ph #: 573-264-4171
————–
VR head set unit – w/ five games – $500
Playstation 4 – $250 – ph #: 573-450-5401
————–
Tree trimming service
Looking for mechanic – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Buying: square hay bales – ph #: 513-5505
————–
Acoustic guitar – $100
Ibanez mandolin – $125
BB guns – ph #: 573-282-2268
————–
Civil War officer’s sword – $700 – ph #: 573-788-2236
————–
Poodles – 8-10 weeks old – ph #: 703-4548
————–
Home decor items
Cardinals collectables – ph #: 314-243-6197
————–
‘70’s Avon Christmas plates – $10/each
Lionel mounted train track – $50 – ph #: 573-450-9172