CANCELLED Endangered Person Advisory – Ripley County Sheriff’s Department – Jordan Buse and Hunter Radford
The Ripley County Sheriff’s Department has CANCELLED an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 69 Muskie Lane, Doniphan, MO at 3:00 PM on 12/6/2021.
Missing Was:
Jordan Buse a white, male, age 3
Hunter Radford a white, male, age 10
Vehicle Information:
Possibly in a Gold 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Missouri, EG2P8V
Possible suspects or associates were believed to be:
Sandra Radford, a white, female, age 29, height 5’00, 140 lbs, blonde hair, hazel eyes
The CANCELLED endangered missing person:
Jordan Buse, is a white, male, age 3, height 3’00, 35 lbs, blonde hair, brown eyes
Hunter Radford, is a white, male, age 10, height 4’05, 75 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes
Brief circumstances regarding the CANCELLED Endangered Missing Person incident:
The children were located safe.