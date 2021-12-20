Charleston man arrested for alleged drug offenses

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Charleston man last week for various alleged offenses. A Patrol report said 48-year-old Juwanza Ingram was taken into custody in Scott County for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance for hydrocodone, driving while intoxicated, driving with no valid license, possession of a controlled substance for marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to drive on right side of roadway and failure to wear a seat belt. He was taken to Sikeston Department of Public Safety and released.

